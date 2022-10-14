South Sudan delegation visits AMAC to understudy government system

By Ruth Oketunde

A South Sudanese Delegation has visited Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) in the Federal Capital Territory to understudy Nigeria’s Federal system of government.

AMAC Chairman Christopher Maikalangu who announced this on Friday said that The delegation had an extensive tutorial on the workings of Nigeria federal system.

Maikalangu said that he explained the three tiers of government to the delegation and pointed out that powers of each tier was determined by the constitution.

He added that the closest tier of government to the people, which is the local governments, needed more resources to be able to provide basic amenities such as pipe-borne water, electricity, road network and primary health care, among others.

The chairman, however, decried that funds from the two sources of revenue generation available to the Council; Federation Account and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), were insufficient to cater for the 250 villages within the council.

The leader of the South Sudanese delegation and Minister of Federal Affairs in South Sudan, Mr Losuba Ludoru, appreciated the chairman and the council for the warm reception.

He said that the team was in Nigeria to understudy its federal system and replicate same in South Sudan.

“The youngest country which obtained her independence 2011 has unfortunately been enmeshed in internal crisis, making the President, Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit to establish the Federal Affairs Ministry as part of efforts to enthrone a federal structure.

“President Kiir specifically recommended Nigeria as a country with an enduring legacy of a federal structure worthy of study and emulation.

“If we have to be a united South Sudan, we need a federal system of government, a permanent constitution, a competent justice system and achieve the return of refugees.

“A federal system of government unite different people without having to continuously fight at the centre,” he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team also asked questions on revenue generation, revenue sharing and separation of powers, among others.

They also asked questions about recruitment of personnel, budgeting processes, as well as governance of service delivery.(NAN)

