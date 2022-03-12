South-South Youths To Akpabio: Come replicate what you did in Akwa Ibom for Nigerians

By Chimezie Godfrey

The people of Cross River State and the South-South geo-political zone have unanimously called on the Minister, Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, to contest for Nigeria’s Presidency in 2023, inorder to replicate what he did in Akwa Ibom State for Nigerians.

The call came during a Press Conference organised by Men, Women and Youths of the Godswill Akpabio Uncommon Transformational Support Organization (GAUTSO).

They based their call on what they described as “his sterling capacity and proven track records in public service spanning over 20 years, which stand him in good stead as the man who can take the country to greater heights.”

In his address, Mr Patrick Archibong, who was the Key Speaker at the event, highlighted some issues plaguing the country, which argued could be tackled by a Senator Akpabio presidency, considering his bold stance about matters affecting the people”.

Archibong called on Senator Akpabio to come out and fix Nigeria for Nigerians since he is one Nigerian who is seen to have the progress and development of the country at heart.

In her remarks, Mrs Helen Bassey-Osijo, listed key achievements of Senator Akpabio in his six years as a Commissioner, eight years as Governor, four years as Senate Majority Leader and over two years as Niger Delta Minister, noting that “the plethora of awards received while he was Governor between 2007 and 2015 and recently as Minister of the Year 2021, are enough testimonies to his uncommon transformational leadership”.

Osijo pointed out that even as a state governor, Senator Akpabio invested in infrastructural development of Akwa Ibom. His greatest achievement and what will always stand him in good stead among Akwa Ibomites was his investment in human capital development, touching lives and improving their livelihood across the state. GAUTSO is therefore, asking him to come out to contest for the Presidency of Nigeria and do for the whole country, what he did in Akwa Ibom State.

