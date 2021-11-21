South- South youths commend NNPC GMD, COO upstream for repositioning oil sector

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Progressive South- south youths have commended the Group Managing Director,GMD, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation,NNPC,Dr Mela kolo Kyari and his great team for the corporation’s effort in repositioning the nations oil and gas sector.

speaking through their president, Comrade Choco Sam,the group also pledged their continued support to president Muhammad buhari to enable him succeed in the task of delivering dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

Sam, while addressing journalists after a rally tagged operation stop oil theft and pipeline vandalisation and naming of a new south south youth town hall in Yenagoa , Bayelsa State named after the Chief Operating Officer, COO upstream NNPC, Engineer Adokiye Tombomieye, a man of honesty, peace, integrity, and good leadership.

The president also explained that president Muhammad Buhari has been fair and just in selecting his cabinet members and other key players in his administration .

According to him ,since the appointment of DR Mele kyari as NNPC, GMD as well as the illustrious son of South south Engineer adokiye tombomieye as COO upstream NNPC overseeing the upstream, the activities of miscreant through oil theft and pipeline vandalism has reduced to the lowest level.

He added that, the progressive south south youths are gladdened by the efforts of the COO upstream NNPC as it aligns with their core objectives of crusade and the sensitisation campaigns against crude oil theft,illegal bunkering,oil spillage ,kidnapping of expatriate as well as pipeline vandalism and other criminal activities in the south south region.

The youth leader also commended DR Mele Kyari’s effort in engaging various stakeholders and relevant security agencies along side the leader, saying that the NNPC GMD approach has started yielding great success.



“This is a man that knows his job has stemmed the tide of smuggling of petroleum products to the entire West coast of Africa and beyond. we are very proud of him and our son,Engineer Adokiye the COO upstream NNPC ,because he is a man of integrity,honest and God fearing person and so we are praying for them as dey lead the oil sector to more and more success,” the youth leader said.

