South South wins Uwakwe 6th Tennis tourney in Enugu

By Nicholas Obisike

Paul Okonkwo of Delta and Timipre Maxwell from Rivers on Saturday emerged champions of the 2023 Prince Victor Uwakwe South East and South South Tennis Tournament in Enugu.

Okonkwo defeated his counterpart from Rivers, John Nubari, 6-2, 6-7, 6-4, while Timipre Maxwell, from Rivers, beat Amara Odoh from Enugu 6-1, 6-4 in the final.

The under-21 and 15 Tennis tournament which started on Aug. 2, was the sixth edition and had not less than 81 players from South East and South South in attendance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition took place inside the Enugu State Sports Club Lawn Tennis Court.

Speaking at the tournament, Prince Victor Uwakwe, the sponsor of the tournament, urged the players to make discipline their watch word for them to reach their peak in the game.

The sponsor was full of praise for the Bayelsa Coach for recruiting players from the scratch, pointing to the youngest female tennis player at the tournament, eight-year-old Karima Opuene, from Bayelsa.

Uwakwe promised to make the competition stronger in the next edition and called on philanthropists in the state to help the Youths through sports as there are lots of sports yet to be tapped into.

Earlier, the chairman of the Enugu Sports Club, Sir Victor Atuonwu, commended the sponsor for his resilience in giving the Youths opportunities to excel in their loved sports.

He urged the Enugu State Ministry of Youths and Sports to put more interest in other sports like Squash and golf as the club has facilities for those games.

Atuonwu noted that the difference between the state tennis players and their counterparts from the South South states was indiscipline and organisation.

The chairman, Enugu Tennis Chairman, Prof. Agu Gab Agu, described the tournament as one of the best among the editions as there are new winners outside the South East.

He congratulated the youngest tennis player , Opuene, for winning a scholarship to Nadal Academy in Spain from a Spanish Sports Scout who graced the competition.

The winners of the under-21 boys, Okonkwo, from Delta, thanked the sponsor, organiser, the chairman of the club for providing the youth with the opportunity to improve their skills in tennis.

He hailed the officials for their unbiased officiating and thanked the host state for their hospitality and friendship. (NAN)

