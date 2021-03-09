South South PDP Zonal Congress: 1,095 delegates set to elect new exco

No fewer than 1,095 delegates from six states in South South Geo-Political zone are expected converge on Dr Obi Wali International Conference , Port Harcourt, on (Today) elect Zonal leadership of the Peoples Party (PDP).

News of Nigeria (NAN) that delegates are drawn from Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, River, Delta, Edo and Rivers.

According an analysis of zonal delegates sent NAN early , Akwa-Ibom has actual number of delegates as 224, Bayelsa has an actual number of delegates of 118, River delegates are 192, Delta has 236, Edo has 168, while host, Rivers, has 196.

As at morning analysis showed that all delegates from Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa,  Delta, Edo and Rivers were available while River registered 153.

The analysis further showed that the number of delegates currently available from Cross River declined from the actual number of delegates because the state had yet to elect state executive.

According to the analysis the -thirds of expected delegates is 756, while the percentage of delegates currently available is put at 97 per cent.

NAN that the of the Zonal leadership of the party ended in 2020, and upon the expiration, a committee was put in place by the National leadership of the party to overy see the affairs untill a zonal congress.

NAN further that the race for the post of  National Vice Chairman South South,  is between the immediate past occupant elder Emmanuel Ogidi from Delta and Chief Dan Orbih, the committee National Vice Chairman, who is from Edo. (NAN)

