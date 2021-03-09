No fewer than 1,095 delegates from six states in the South South Geo-Political zone are expected to converge on the Dr Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday (Today) to elect the Zonal leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegates are drawn from Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers.

According to an analysis of zonal delegates sent to NAN early Tuesday, Akwa-Ibom has its actual number of delegates as 224, Bayelsa has an actual number of delegates of 118, Cross River delegates are 192, Delta has 236, Edo has 168, while host, Rivers, has 196.

As at Tuesday morning the analysis showed that all delegates from Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and Rivers were available while Cross River registered 153.

The analysis further showed that the number of delegates currently available from Cross River declined from the actual number of delegates because the state had yet to elect its state executive.

According to the analysis the two-thirds of expected delegates is 756, while the percentage of delegates currently available is put at 97 per cent.

NAN reports that the tenure of the Zonal leadership of the party ended in 2020, and upon the tenure expiration, a caretaker committee was put in place by the National leadership of the party to overy see the affairs untill a zonal congress.

NAN further reports that the race for the post of National Vice Chairman South South, is between the immediate past occupant elder Emmanuel Ogidi from Delta and Chief Dan Orbih, the caretaker committee National Vice Chairman, who is from Edo. (NAN)

