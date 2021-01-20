South-South PDP mourns Ekpenyong

The South-South Zone of the PDP has condoled the government and people of Akwa Ibom on the death of the state’s Chairman of the party, Mr Udo Ekpenyong. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ekpoyong was reported to have died on Jan. 18 in Uyo from complications arising from COVID-19.

Chief Dan Orbih, National Vice-Chairman, South-South of the party in his condolence message on Wednesday said that the South-South Zone had lost a committed and trustworthy leader. According to Orbih, the party has lost a dependable and reliable party chairman, in the person of Ekpenyong. He noted that no one can prepare for death because it comes like a swift wind.

“However, take comfort in knowing that he is now resting in the arms of our Lord. “My deepest condolences to you and the entire PDP family in Akwa Ibom State even as I pray God to grant him eternal rest,” said Orbih. The party chieftain, however, called on Nigerians to take responsibility in ensuring healthy life styles as the second wave of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge.

He also called on the Federal Government to make a categorical statement on its plans for Nigerians, regarding the much-talked about COVID-19 vaccines. Orbih said that the government had yet to state the quantity of vaccines it would be taking delivery of and the vaccine brand it would be going for. “Nigerians need to know what vaccines the government is to bring into the country to vaccinate them, whether it is Pfizer or what.

“Government has responsibility to save the lives of its citizens, especially now that there is daily increase in the number of people infected as well as daily rise in deaths occasioned by COVID-19.

“So while advising us to take responsibility for our health, I call on the Nigerian Government to do the needful and tell us how they want to address this COVID-19 upsurge in the country,” Orbih said. (NAN)