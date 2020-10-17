South-South: Nigerian military impounds smuggled rice, arrests suspects

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Armed Forces of Nigeria has arrested a large wooden boat containing 50kg of parboiled rice suspected to be snuggled in from the Republic of Cameroon.

In a statement on Saturday, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Major Gen. John Enenche said the troops are recording tremendous success in the fight against criminality in the South – South zone of the country.

“In continuation of aggressive clearance operation against economic sabotage and other sundry crimes in the South-South zone of the country, troops of Operation SILENT HEAT III recorded tremendous successes.

“Gunboats of Forward Operating Base IBAKA today Saturday 17 October 2020 while on routine patrol along Utan Iyata Creek intercepted and arrested a large wooden boat containing 50kg parboiled rice suspected to be smuggled in from the Republic of Cameroon.

“A total of 1,637 bags of 50kg parboiled rice was recovered and 2 suspects were arrested,” he stated.

Enenche said the suspects are being profiled and would subsequently be handed over to the Nigeria Customs Service component of Operation SWÌFT RESPONSE South-South border drill along with the bags of rice for further action.

He commended the gallant troops for their dexterity and encouraged them to remain resolute in the fight against economic sabotage in the country.