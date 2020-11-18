South South Assembly: Presidency offers apology to governors, stakeholders over postponement

Presidency says the absence of the federal government delegation at the planned meeting with governors and stakeholders of the South-South region was necessitated by Tuesday’s emergency security meeting summoned by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday, the postponement was “certainly not out of disrespect’’.

He said the delegation to the meeting, under the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, ministers and heads of security and intelligence agencies were in full readiness to proceed to Port Harcourt until they were directed to stay back for the emergency security meeting.

“This information and regret for the inconvenience caused were conveyed to the hosts of the meeting through what we believed were the right channels.