South Korea’s former interior minister set to become new premier

April 16, 2021 Favour Lashem Foreign, News, Project 0



  South Korean interior minister Kim Boo Kyum is to become the country’s new prime minister, the presidential office in Seoul announced on Friday.

President Moon Jae In nominated Kim for the office as part of a cabinet reshuffle.

A change of head of government in the middle of the legislative is not uncommon in South Korea.

Kim is slated to succeed Chung Sye Kyun, has offered to resign.

South Korean media reported that Chung to run for president, the office with the decision-making in South Korea.

The next was planned for March 2022.

The left-liberal Moon cannot -elected after five-year term in office. (dpa/NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,