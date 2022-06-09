South Korean PPP delegation returns home after visit to Ukraine

A delegation of South Korean ruling People Power Party (PPP) led by Chairman Lee Jun-Seok returned home Thursday from a weeklong trip to Ukraine.

In Ukraine, they discussed cooperation and support for the country at war with Russia.

Lee and PPP lawmakers travelled to Ukraine last Friday and visited Kyiv and other cities ravaged by Russia’s invasion.

They met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials for discussions on various support measures.

“We have witnessed how the Russian invasion left a big scar on Ukraine in humanitarian terms and acts against humanity in cities, like Bucha and Irpin, destroyed in the war,’’ Lee said at Incheon International Airport.

Lee also said he will deliver various topics discussed with Kyiv officials, from humanitarian aid and post-war reconstruction to military aid to the government.

He added that Ukrainian officials showed high hopes for South Korea’s proactive support for Ukraine. (Yonhap/NAN)

