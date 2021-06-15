South Korea administers COVID-19 vaccines to quarter of population

South Korea has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a quarter of its population as of Tuesday afternoon, said Yonhap news agency.

A total of 13 million people which is about 25.3 percent of the country’s 51.35 million population received the first shots of the vaccines as of 2:30 p.m. local time.

It was faster than scheduled as the government aimed to administer the first jabs to 13 million people by the end of this month.

The country launched the vaccination campaign on Feb. 26 in a bid to form herd immunity not later than November.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 374 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 148,647.

The daily caseload was the lowest in almost three months that was below 400 for two days. (Xinhua/NAN)