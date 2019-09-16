South-East Zikist-Buharist Movement congratulates Buhari

The South East Zikist-Buharist-Movement (ZBM) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari over his electoral victory, unanimously validated by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

In the communiqué jointly signed by the Chairman, Stanley Ohajuruka and the Secretary, Barister Godwin Onwusi after the ZBM meeting in Enugu over the weekend, it described the Tribunal verdict as thorough and diligent.

“ZBM is at a loss why eminent senior lawyers of the PDP relied heavily and inadvertently on a server unknown to the Electoral Act 2010, and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended; hence neglecting the ancient position of jurisprudence and trite law that you cannot build something out of nothing.

“Or the embarrassing national joke of the year that a man who attended Katsina Provincial College, Mons Officer Military Cadet Academy in Aldershot, England, United Military College in Pennsylvania, and who was a former Head of State; did not meet the fine conditions of qualification intended by the spirit and letters of our constitution and extant laws.

“For the avoidance of doubt may ZBM refresh our memories that President Buhari’s 12 million Vote-Bank has been a recurrent decimal since 2003,2007,2011,2015 and to 2019 presidential elections, an evidence of his cult-follwership.

“ZBM once more congratulate Mr President and use this auspicious victory to remind him to urgently address the dilapidated federal roads in the South East, 2nd Niger Bridge, Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Railways line, the none existence of gas pipelines in the region, especially Nnewi industrial zone, and revamp Enugu Coal.

“Your Excellency, your remaining four years is important to us, because of the trust the international investors and lenders have on you, due to your uncommon integrity quotient; we therefore plead that South East is adequately considered to avoid the exodus of our youths to South Africa and other places.

“In this connection, we call on the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo to congratulate Mr President for his well deserved victory; as we wait for the turn of the South East geopolitical zone in 2023, going by the zoning convention,” the communiqué read.

