South-East traditional ruler urges Buhari to give attention to science, tech

By Gami Tadanyigbe

HRH Chief Dr. Eze Uche Egenti, a South-East traditional ruler has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to give adequate attention to science and technology sector for the development of entrepreneurship in the country.

Chief Egenti made the call in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, to congratulate and commemorate June 12 Democracy Day celebration in the country.

According to him, the science and technology sector would bring about job creation, address youth restiveness and foster development at the grass root.

“The future belongs to science and technology and it belongs to harnessing our raw materials and potentials.

“I plead with the Federal Government to vote more money into science and technology so that our people can be able to do things done in developed countries.

“They should stop voting money into politics but should pass legislation that will give strong vote to research on raw materials development council.

“If done, they will be able to harness, process and commercialize our raw materials so that we can put food on the table,” he said.

However, he, called on youths in the country to help sharpen their potentials and achieve goals of self reliance and career development.

He decried the rate at which some youths live without concrete goals, urging them to embrace goal-centered networking in view of the present economic situation in the country.

“The youths should not do anything that will kill their parents, they should take their minds out from thuggery.

“They should not allow the political class to use them for thuggery, because tomorrow belongs to you and I.

“The youths are the leaders of tomorrow they should imbibe the culture of discipline and shun yahoo yahoo,” he said.



