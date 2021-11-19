South East security challenges: Buhari meets Igbo leaders at Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja met behind closed doors with some Igbo leaders led by Chief Mbazulike Amaechi at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Igbo leaders who attended the meeting included Bishop Sunday Onuoha, former Gov. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Mr Tagbo Amaechi and Chief Goddy Uwazurike.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, also attended the meeting.

NAN reports that the agenda of the meeting which lasted for not less than one hour, was not privy to newsmen.

Participants at the meeting did not speak to the press on the outcome of their engagement with the president.

NAN, however, gathered from reliable source that the meeting might have discussed some national issues including security and socio-economic developments in the South East zone of the country. (NAN)

