South East group urges Tinubu to consider Zulum as running mate

The Southeast Destiny Movement for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (SDMBAT), a political pressure group, has urged Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to consider Gov. Babagana Zulum as his All Progressives Congress (APC) running mate for 2023 poll.

Chief Ekene Enefe, founder, SDMBAT said this when he addressed newsmen in Awka on Thursday.

Enefe congratulated Tinubu on his victory at the APC primaries and advised him to deploy every democratic and legal strategy that would help the party to win in 2023.

He described Tinubu as a liberal Muslim who had kept a Christian family for decades and managed a multi religious society such as Lagos state successfully.

“Bola Tinubu is at liberty to choose a running mate that can make him win irrespective of religious considerations.

“He is a southerner, what he needs now is a northerner who is acceptable, competent and result oriented, not a Christian or a Muslim.

“That is why SDMBAT is calling for Tinubu-Zulum ticket Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno is a performing governor who can bring so much value to the ticket if nominated as running mate.

“It is our informed opinion that what the people want is a government that will deliver dividends, democracy and good governance to them,” he said.

Enefe said group which had structures in the five states of the Southeast was already mobilising the grassroots for the APC, expressing confidence that the party would be victorious at the poll.(NAN)

