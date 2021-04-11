South East Governors set up joint security outfit, ban open grazing

April 11, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Project 0



Governors of the South states have resolved to maintain a joint security outfit South to be known as Ebube Agu (Wonderful Tiger).

The governors made the resolution in a communique during the first south security summit held in Owerri on Sunday.

The communique was presented by Chief Dave Umahi, Chairman of the South Governors’ Conference and governor,

The governors’ conference said the joint security outfit would have its headquarters in Enugu to coordinate the vigilance groups in the zone.

They also resolved to set up a committee comprising security personnel, government officials and other relevant stakeholders to coordinate and monitor the implementation of the joint security platform.

During the meeting, the governors also condemned terrorism and banditry in every part of Nigeria particularly in the south east where some security formations were destroyed.

The governors expressed support to the federal government efforts in tackling security challenges in the country.

They also resolved to pool their resources as one united zone to fight crime and terrorism in the zone.

They stressed the to galvanise all relevant stakeholders, bureaucrats and political to provide support to security agencies in order to achieve their goals.

They also banned open grazing and urged the security agencies to enforce the ban in the states.

They however, called for peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders to enable them to succeed in the fight against criminality.

The meeting was attended by Governors Okezie of Abia, Willie Obiano of Anambra, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu and Hope Uzodinma of as well as heads of various security agencies in the zone. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,