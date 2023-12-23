South East Boxing Championship: Enugu Govt. honour 10 Boxers for excellent outing

Mr Lloyd Ekweremadu, the Enugu State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, on Wednesday honoured 10 state boxers who won medals at the maiden South East Boxing Championship hosted in Enugu.

The state Boxing Coach, Blaise Ude, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday.

He hailed the commissioner as an exceptional administrator.

Ude described the commissioner’s gesture to the boxers as a hugh encouragement to the athletes, saying that such would help to enhance sports development in the state.

The coach said the 10 boxers won seven gold and three silver medals at a two days championship, noting that they were growing from strength to strength.

Ude named the boxers who were honoured to include Somtochukwu Ude who won gold in 75kg, Middle Weight; and Isreal Ogbodo with gold in 60kg, Light Weight category.

Others are Theophilus Tork 51kg, Feather Weight; Rebranded Ochomgba 78kg, Cruiser Weight; Shedrack Ozoemena 69kg, Welghter Weight.

The two female boxers with gold medals are Joy Enyioha 54 kg, Bantam Weight and Chiamaka 60kg Light Weight.

Ude noted that James Obasigwe won silver in 63.5kg Light Weight, Daniel Tiger 91kg Heavy Weight won silver and Jude Ugwuanyi also won Silver in 54kg Bantam Weight for the state.

The coach commended the commissioner for his fatherly role played before, during and after the two days championship.

He also appreciated the friendly environment created for the championship by the state government which made the event a success and prayed that state boxers would continue to benefit from such wonderful event.(NAN)

By Nicholas Obisike

