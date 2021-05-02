The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on youths in the country to embrace dialogue and peace and forestall violence ravaging the country.



The Director of NOA in Enugu State, Mr Isaac Onukwube made the call on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu while reacting to recent attacks in the southeast and other parts of the country.



According to him, the more we make trouble and involve in crimes and criminality, the more we make the country ungovernable.



He advised parents to call their children and wards to order, saying it was not the best time to foment troubles for the country.



“This is the time all the stakeholders in the country need to work hard to ensure that we do not allow what is happening now to metamorphose in tense atmosphere.



“There are grievances but in a round table, we will begin to find ways to dialogue with those in authority which will be done in a more decent way.



“Dialogue is the only way out and if we burn all the police station in the southeast or kill all the security men, it will not solve the problem.



“The only solution is for government at all levels to begin to address the issue of youth restiveness,” Onukwube said.



The director urged the youths not to engage in any activity that would further put the unity of the nation in danger.



“The youths have found their confidence but they should present their grievances to government in a round table as the present government has listening ears.



“Most of you have talents, energy and brain which can be used to make difference by being more productive.



“Please, do not join the bandwagon or people that want to bring down an elected government but engage them through dialogue.



“There is always a way to handle some of these issues and we do not need to take laws into your hands,” he advised.



Onukwube noted that the government was not resting as they had different packages from the Social Investment Programme for the youths.



He added that the government was doing its best despite the dwindling economy. (NAN)

