South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday condemned the violent killing of Chad’s President Idriss Deby.

Ramaphosa’s condemnation is contained in a statement released by the Presidency.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has received with sadness the disturbing news of the death of His Excellency Marshal Idriss Deby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad.

“President Ramaphosa has furthermore expressed the concern of the South African government at developments in the Republic of Chad involving armed groups Chad were worrying,” the presidency said.

Ramaphosa called for an end to violence in the Central African country, saying an immediate cessation of violence is necessary to bring peace and stability to the Republic of Chad as part of ending conflict on the continent.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the violence that has claimed so many lives, including that of President Deby.

“We call for calm and a cessation of fighting,” read the statement from the South African presidency. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

