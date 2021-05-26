Almost 20 years after former President Jacob Zuma was linked to a corrupt multi-million dollar arms procurement scandal, he has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

Zuma on Wednesday appeared in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court where he faced multiple charges of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering.

His co-accused, French arms company, Thales, also pleaded not guilty to all the charges against it.

Zuma is facing 16 charges relating to 783 payments he allegedly received in connection with the controversial arms deal.

The State claims Thales agreed to pay Zuma an annual bribe of US$30,000 in exchange for his “political protection” from any potential investigation of South Africa’s massive arms procurement programme in the 1990s.

Thales secured a US$190 million contract to provide four navy frigates to South Africa in 1997.

Zuma’s advocate, Dali Mpofu, on Wednesday argued that prosecutor Billy Downer should be removed from the case.

He accused Downer of conducting himself in a manner “that lacks the independence and impartiality that is necessary for a lawful prosecution”.

The National Prosecuting Authority which is leading the case against the two suspects, immediately announced that it has hired four senior counsels to back its case.

The team of four will be led by Advocate Wim Trengove who has litigated many of South Africa’s most important human rights questions, including arguing for the successful abolition of the death penalty.

He also represented former President Nelson Mandela and current President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The case was adjourned to 19 July and Zuma addressed thousands of his supporters outside the court. (PANA/NAN)

