The South Africa Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised the leadership of the party to explore the usage of modern technology in facilitating the ongoing membership registration/ revalidation of the party. Mr Bola Babarinde, Chairman of the chapter, said this in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday. “I was in Ibadan to register in my ward 9 in Ibadan North East Local Government Area (LGA) of the state in adherence to directive of the caretaker committee and I must say that the registration process needed to be vastly improved upon. “Basic materials like thumb print ink pad, tables and chairs for officials were not available. The environment was also not conducive for the exercise.

“The caretaker committee should as a matter of urgency consider the use of technology in facilitating a seamless and more effective registration process. “South Africa Chapter of APC, if called upon can assist our great party in the development of such a digital registration portal,” Babarinde said. He said that the exercise had become imperative following the exit of some founding members of the party and the need to register new members who wanted to join the party.

“The APC was formed in February 2013 after a merger of the then biggest opposition parties – Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), a faction of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and new PDP – a faction of the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party.

“Ironically, less than two years before the party’s historic victory in the 2015 elections, some notable members including Mr Annie Okonkwo, Mr Tom Ikimi and Mr Ibrahim Shekarau resigned from the party and joined the ruling party PDP. “This shows that membership of the party is very dynamic and should be updated regularly,” he said.

Babarinde said that contrary to some opinions the membership registration was not a waste of resources, urging loyal members to support the decision of Gov. Mai Mala Buni- led National Caretaker Committee on the exercise. According to him, some prominent and pioneer members are not happy with the present caretaker committee.

“They are aggrieved with how the committee was formed and its mode of operation many are of the view that the committee has overstepped its area of jurisdiction.

“Nevertheless, loyal party members should respect the NEC constituted caretaker committee. “The reason people like us in Diaspora decided to partake by coming down to Nigeria hoping they will look into ways to accommodate members outside the country,” he said.(NAN)