Sound education, solution to insecurity, banditry — Aremu

Mr lssa Aremu,mni, Director-General, Michael lmoudu National lnstitute for Labour Studies (MlNlLS), has said that sound and qualitative education would help curb banditry, kidnapping and other vices in the country.

Aremu said this on Sunday while delivering a lecture on the implementation of the new National Education Development Plan at the 55 anniversary celebration of the llorin Grammar School (lGS).

Aremu, who is an old student of the school, noted that there is no substitute for qualitative and sound education and urged the three tiers of government to invest more in education

According to him, education is the only weapon that can eradicate all security challenges and other negative tendencies retarding national growth and development.

“Nothing can be equated with sound education in any society, after education is education, education is capable of eradicating security challenges confronting the nation,” he said.

He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for puting in place new National Education Development Plan and urged stakeholders in the education sector and Nigerians to support him towards the realization of the objective.

Aremu also called on aspiring president and governors to make implementation of the National Development Plan their watchword as the 2023 general elections draw nearer.

He advised the old students to always assist their alma mata in the infrastructural Development of their school, stating that government alone cannot cater for all the needs in the sector.

Aremu reaffirmed the determination of the Michael lmoudu National lnstitute for Labour Studies (MlNlLS) to partner with Federal and states government in the actualization of the national development agenda.

He commended Gov AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq for the inclusion of llorin Grammar School among 29 secondary schools recently renovated in the llorin metropolis.

The Chairman at the event and former member of the House of representatives for llorin West/Asa constituency, Alhaji Mashood Mustapha. called on the old students of the school to contribute towards the building of the school hall.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 55th anniversary of the school was attended by several eminent personalities from all walks of life.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

