SOSG Set To Reconstruct Razed Sokoto Mart

August 20, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Sokoto state government soon reconstruct the affected parts of Sokoto Central market razed by inferno.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal stated this while receiving the newly elected executives of the Sokoto State Chamber of Commerce, Mines and Agriculture (SOCCIMA) and Sokoto Traders Association (STA).

The governor also said that the state government has distributed N3 billion soft traders in the state, adding that plans are underway another N4 billion farmers in the state.

Governor Tambuwal also thanked the Government for its donation of the victims of the inferno at the Sokoto Central market, assuring that soon the state government its relief package to .

The governor also appealed to the traders to consider the current economic hardship being experienced by the people by subsidizing their products.

In their seperate remarks, the President of SOCCIMA, Alhaji Mu’ Bello and that of the STA, Alhaji Chika Sarkin Gishiri thanked the Sokoto state government for its support and cooperation to the associations.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,