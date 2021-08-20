SOSG Set To Reconstruct Razed Sokoto Mart

Sokoto state government will soon reconstruct the affected parts of Sokoto Central market razed by inferno.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal stated this while receiving the newly elected executives of the Sokoto State Chamber of Commerce, Mines and Agriculture (SOCCIMA) and Sokoto Traders Association (STA).

The governor also said that the state government has distributed N3 billion soft loan to traders in the state, adding that plans are underway to distribute another N4 billion to farmers in the state.

Governor Tambuwal also thanked the Federal Government for its donation of relief materials to the victims of the inferno at the Sokoto Central market, assuring them that soon the state government will distribute its relief package to them.

The governor also appealed to the traders to consider the current economic hardship being experienced by the people by subsidizing their products.

In their seperate remarks, the President of SOCCIMA, Alhaji Mu’azu Bello and that of the STA, Alhaji Chika Sarkin Gishiri thanked the Sokoto state government for its support and cooperation to the associations.

