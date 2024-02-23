SOS to Tinubu on Herders Invasion, killings of Kogi East Communities

The Uk’Omu Igala Organization (UIO) has sent a Save Our Soul (SOS) message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the murderous and destructive activities of strange Fulani herders in Omala and Dekina Local Government Areas of Kogi State.

In a statement signed by its National Leader, Elder David Abutu, and National Director of Mobilisation, Suleiman Akpa, the umbrella organization for all social-cultural groups in Kogi East, called on Tinubu to rescue the people from the onslaught by bandits who invaded the communities as herders, and have killed farmers, destroyed farmlands and villages.

The statement said: “In the last one month, bandits who invaded our villages in the name of herding, have attacked peaceful farmers, killed several persons, destroyed villages, and rendered thousands of persons homeless in Omala and Dekina Local Government Areas of Kogi State.

“Our people have no weapons to fight these stranger Fulani groups who are armed to the teeth. They are lawless and brutal. They have made Igalaland hell on earth for many peasant farmers whose only means of livelihood is farming. Apart from murdering our people and destroying their farms, the bandits have formed a parallel government in Kogi State, collecting taxes from farmers and fishermen before allowing them to access their lands and ponds for fishing.

“This is totally unacceptable. Our people have surrendered their security to the Federal Government of Nigeria; they deserve to be protected from criminals. We call on the Federal Government to urgently send in security forces to sack these strange killer-herders from Omala and Dekina Local Government Areas.

“The Kogi State Government has not lifted a finger to help to traumatized people of Omala and Dekina LGAs, auspiciously as a hangover from the 2023 governorship elections. Instead of wadding into the crisis and protecting the people, we understand Governor Usman Ahmed Ododo has asked the Chairman of Omala Local Government to sign an agreement with the killers. The people have protested against this deceptive and misleading agreement as a ploy to sacrifice the people of Kogi East because they voted massively for the major opponent of the governor in the November 11, 2023 elections. No government hands its people to killers, but that is what Kogi State Government has done.

“The people of Kogi East have rejected the deadly agreement with the killers, which invariably subjugates the people to the killer-herders. These bandits are truce-breakers; they have never kept any agreement in Nigeria. We, as an organization, reject any agreement with those who kill our peace-loving people because there are no security agencies to protect our people from the heavily armed marauding Fulani herders.

“We, therefore, call on President Tinubu to send in the military to chase away the killers who have found the peace-loving people of Kogi East as easy prey. The Kogi State Government is not doing anything to help the people. The president should prevail on Governor Ododo to visit the displaced people and provide shelter and succour for them urgently.”