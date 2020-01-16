SOS: Kupa Community cries out to FG on road construction

By Abdulmalik Saidu

The Kupa community, in Kogi State under the auspices of its development association cries out to the Federal Government to urgently find a solution to the Ayetoro-Abugi-Eggan road, as the road would soon give way and might cause loss of lives and properties as we approach the next raining season soon.

The government effort was worthy of praise because of the way it has been working more than talking since the inception of this Administration, especially in providing social services , Agricultural revamping and Sustainable economic drive; but without good roads the impact will not be felt considerably, most especially at the local level such as ours.

The Ayetoro-Abugi-Eggan road has totally collapsed, it has never been(fully) constructed and has already claimed several lives in the years past. Now we call on the Federal Government to please expedite action on making the road motorable so that the people of this (area) can benefit from the dividends of democracy. Even though over 180 million was budgeted in 2018 National budget and identified as a new project but the job has not commenced.

The national body of this organization wants to use this medium to really thank the FG (which) considered the road contract. This will be a blessing and it will bring joy, not only to the people of these communities but all neighboring states such as Niger and Kwara..

While we congratulate the Executive Governor of Kogi State on his re-election, we wish to draw his attention to construction of many other roads that linked the kupa community to the state capital, Lokoja such as Jamatta-Kakanda-Mami-Abugi-Eggan Road in Lokoja local govt. area of kogi state

Abdulmalik Saidu

National President, Kupa Development Association

[email protected]