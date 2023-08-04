Sophia Obeke passes on at 73

A community leader and philanthropist in Anambra State, Mrs Sophia Chinyere Obeke, has died.



Aged 73, the late Mrs Obeke was born on August 15, 1949 in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Mrs Obeke died on July 26, 2023 in Boston, United States after a brief illness.



Announcing the passage of the matriarch of Obeke family, the eldest son, Mr Johnson Obeke of the United States of America Army, stated that the burial rites of his mother would be announced shortly.

Until her death, Mrs Sophia Obeke was a teacher in different schools both in Nigeria and the US and she was working as a Christian missionary at the US Prisons when she passed on.

She is survived by eight children and grand children including Johnson Obeke, Kingsley Obeke, Chidi Grace Obeke and Dr Kachi Obeke .

