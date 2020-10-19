SOP will increase productivity, reduce duplication, miscommunication – minister

The Federal Government has launched Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to engender efficiency, quality output, increased productivity and uniformity of performance in the planning arm of the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

Mr Clement Agba, the Minister of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning said this on Monday in Abuja during the launching and a five-day workshop on the SOP, the national planning arm of the ministry.

Agba said SOP would also eliminate duplication, miscommunication and failure to comply with processes, procedures and regulations.

“This is not just a vague aspiration because with SOPs you can achieve the same results without sacrificing growth.

“SOP provides the ethical and professional principles and step-by-step guidance on providing appropriate services.

“This will be important during the technical sessions of the ongoing Medium Term National Development Plan that will commence from 2021 to 2025 and the long term perspective plan, which is Agenda 2050,’’ he said.

Agba said that the keystone value, which imbued effort was to ensure that the SOP was an essential prerequisite for any quality initiative because studies showed that SOPs had significant potential to enable provider organisations to improve quality without increasing costs.

“Also, SOP is an important document in terms of quality measures and evaluation.

“I am confident that the successful delivery of the implementation will usher in a new dawn in the reform drive of the ministry and the public sector in general.

“I have no doubt in my mind that this workshop will build the capacity of our staff to achieve the expected results,” he said. (NAN)