SON warns manufacturers over sub-standard products in North East 

November 23, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), office, reiterated its readiness to withdraw the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) of any  manufacturer over sub-standard products in the North-East region.

Alhaji Adamu Abba, SON, North East Regional Coordinator, gave the warning while presenting MANCAP to Khud Table water company in Bauchi.

He said SON is intensifying the fight against local manufacturers in the area in the habit of “cutting corners” on the quality of their products.

“We are warning companies with MANCAP not to compromise the standard of their products, but to constantly improve their qualities.

“Companies with MANCAP will be sanctioned or may lose their if found wanting over a sub-standard product.

“The MANCAP are being presented to beneficiaries to show to the world that their products meet the required standards,” he said.

Earlier, Hajiya Hauwa Hussaini, SON State coordinator, said that the MANCAP is to be issued after certifying the quality of any product.

“This year, SON awarded MANCAP to six local companies and organisations that met the basic standards in Bauchi,” she said. 

Speaking, Mr Abdulkadir Tijjani, Manager Finance, Khud Table Water Bauchi, assured the management of SON and consumers of  standard and quality products.

He appreciated SON for considering their company worthy of the certificate, adding that all guidelines would be adhered to. (NAN)

