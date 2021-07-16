SON vows to prosecute importers of substandard products

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), has restated commitment to check importation and circulation of substandard products in the country.

Dr Farouk Salim, Director-General of the Organisation, told newsmen on Thursday in Bauchi that the Organisation would not hesitate to prosecute importers of such products.

Salim decried the indiscriminate circulation of substandard products imported into the country by some self seeking importers.

“We are determined as an agency to put a final stop to the importation and circulation of imported substandard products in the country.

“SON will intensify enforcement battle against substandard products using its enabling laws.

“The agency will not relent to prosecute manufacturers or persons in possession, dealing in and distribution of substandard products to the general public,” he said.

Salim urged manufacturers and importers to certify their products’ quality with the Organisation, to make made-in Nigeria products and services good to the public.

The DG revealed that Organisation would soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bauchi State Government, to accelerate development of Micro Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in the State.

He said the MoU would facilitate training and awareness creation activities to build capacity in the area of standard development, application, quality assurance and conformity. (NAN)

