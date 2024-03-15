SON seeks army’s support to checkmate substandard products in the Southeast

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on Friday sought the collaboration of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army in Enugu to check the proliferation of substandard products in the Southeast geopolitical zone.

Enugu State Coordinator of SON, Engr. Peter Ameh, told Commander of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Murtala Abu, whom he visited that its collaboration was needed, especially in Enugu State.

Ameh explained that SON desired collaboration particularly in terms of intelligence sharing, surveillance and enforcement drives useful to the organisation.

It also desired collaboration, especially on states’ border operations and SON’s general security support in Enugu State, he added.

The SON coordinator stressed that the organisation was determined to strengthen collaborative ties with all security agencies and with sister enforcement agencies in the country.

He expressed concern about the negative economic impact of incessant influx of substandard and fake products into Enugu State.

“The visit is to strengthen the collaborative relationship between SON and the garrison in fighting the menace of substandard products produced locally or smuggled into the country.

“The impact of substandard products in the markets, including at army’s `Mammy Market’, are of huge risk to consumers,’’ he said.

Ameh also requested the permission of Brig.-Gen. Abu to carry out an awareness campaign at the cantonment’s “Mammy Market’’ so as to educate traders about products’ standards and standardisation.

He commended the army for its unflinching efforts at keeping Enugu State and the country safe.

Responding, Abu expressed army’s readiness to collaborate with progressive-thinking organisations in the area of security and the protection of lives and property in consonance with its national duty.

He assured SON that the army would provide it with worthy officers and soldiers for its operations and also provide relevant intelligence reports whenever the need arose.

Abu urged SON to also carry the Nigerian Police along while discharging its duties of enforcement of standardisation.

Ameh later presented an award to the army for security support in Enugu State, while the latter presented an award to SON for ensuring safety of Nigerians through standardisation and quality assurance. (NAN)

By Stanley Nwanosike