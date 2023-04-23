SON reiterates commitment to Halal products standards

By Lucy Ogalue

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has reiterated commitment to continually drive initiatives that promote the development of Halal Products Standards.

The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, in a statement, said this would be done in line with internationally-accepted Standards for both domestic and foreign consumers.

Salim said this at the Validation Meeting of the Final Draft Report on the Roadmap and Operational Framework for the Development of Halal Industry in Nigeria.

The director-general, represented by the Head Halal Desk, Mrs Amina Haliru, emphasised the crucial role of standardisation in achieving the set goal.

He analysed the steps taken by SON to ensure that globally-accepted standards were developed or adopted for the Nigerian Halal Industry.

He then examined steps that would ensure that products and services met the right specifications and delivered consumers’ expectations, to enable access and acceptance in international markets.

According to Salim, SON has constituted a team to interface with relevant agencies and stakeholders to develop an operational framework for the kick-off of the Halal industry in Nigeria.

He explained that the roadmap and milestones outlined by the committee to get a functioning Halal industry in Nigeria would open Nigeria to the world.

“It will lead to a boost in the Nigerian economy because the Halal Global Market is valued at trillions of dollars,’’ he said.

Salim further said that the Organisation had established a Training Center in Kano where all training on Halal Certifications would be held so Nigerian businesses and Industries could partake in the Halal Sector.

Meanwhile, Amb. Maryam Katagum, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, applauded the committee on the strides achieved thus far.

Katagum noted that the kick-off of the Industry would be useful in the ministry’s mandate of facilitating trade and growing the Nigerian industrial sector.

She then assured the Ministry’s commitment to continue supporting the programme in every way possible.

Participants include representatives from the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), and the Nigeria National Accreditation System (NINAS).

Others are National Board for Technical Education (NBTE); Federation of Agricultural Commodity Associations of Nigeria (FACAN); other SON officials among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Halal product is a product that meets all the regulations on food safety, hygiene, and sanitation.

Its composition does not contain a single ingredient forbidden for Muslims to use and applies the requirements of Halal production standards.

It also does not use prohibited raw materials and other resources. Halal standard refers to a document that clearly defines the procedures of Halal certification.

SON is the apex standardisation body in Nigeria saddled with the responsibility of promoting consumer confidence and global competitiveness of Nigerian products and services through standardisation and quality assurance. (NAN)