SON reassures manufacturers, stakeholders of industrial growth, consumer safety

By Rukayat Moisemhe

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has reassured stakeholders and manufacturers of the agency’s determination to ensure business and industrial growth and consumer safety and protection.

Its spokesperson, Mrs Foluso Bolaji, stated in Lagos on Tuesday that Malam Farouk Salim, the director-general, gave the reassurance to herald the 50th anniversary of the organisation coming up on Dec. 6.

Salim recalled that the fulcrum of standardisation and regulation of quality for all products in Nigeria was vested in SON.

He noted that SON, established by Act No. 56 of 1971 and amended by Act No. 14 of 2015, has the sole responsibility for national policy on standards.

Salim added that the SON was also charged with standards elaboration, specifications and quality assurance and control on locally manufactured industrial and imported products and services.

The agency has since been empowered by its present Act with more powers to checkmate the production, importation, circulation and sale of sub-standard products in the country.

“SON’s golden jubilee anniversary promises to be a ground-breaking event which would showcase some of the major engagements and interventions by the agency towards ensuring Nigeria’s industrial and economic growth.

“I am indeed delighted that SON is attaining this milestone during my tenure,’’ Bolaji quoted Salim as having said. (NAN)