SON reaffirms commitment to digitalisation, transparency in service delivery

By Lucy Ogalue

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has reiterated its commitment to digital transformation and transparency in its service delivery.

The SON Director-General, Dr Ifeanyi Okeke, said this during a training session for members of the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) in Abuja.

Okeke, represented by his

Director, Public Relations, Mrs Foluso Bolaji, highlighted the significant strides SON had made in upgrading its operations through digitalisation.

He said that the move was aimed at enhancing efficiency and ensuring that Nigeria did not become a dumping ground for substandard products.

He emphasised that these efforts had not only improved the organisation’s internal processes, but had also bolstered its public service delivery.

He reiterated that the initiative also earned SON a second-place ranking in the 2024 Half-Year Transparency and Efficiency Compliance Report by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

“SON achieved a score of 78.2 per cent for transparency, outperforming 18 other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“This recognition underscores our dedication to improving service delivery through innovative digital solutions.

“Our goal is to ensure that our services are not only accessible, but also transparent, allowing for greater accountability and trust between SON and the public,” he said.

Okeke emphasised the importance of clear communication between SON and the public, particularly in differentiating SON’s mandate from those of other regulatory agencies.

The director-general acknowledged that there had been some confusion in the past regarding SON’s role, leading to misplaced criticism.

He said that the organisation’s primary responsibility was to set standards, regulate quality, and enforce compliance within the limits of the law.

“As the nation’s standards body, we are at the forefront of ensuring that products meet the necessary quality requirements.

“Our digitalisation efforts are a testament to our commitment to making this process more efficient and transparent,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training session was aimed at deepening the understanding of SON’s activities among industry correspondents.

It also was aimed at providing them with the tools and knowledge to report accurately on the organisation’s initiatives.

The director-general urged the participants to leverage this opportunity to familiarise themselves with the SON Act, 2015 and help the public better understand SON’s role in the broader regulatory landscape.

He reaffirmed SON’s commitment to continuous improvement in its service delivery, driven by digital innovation and a focus on transparency.

He therefore, expressed confidence that these efforts would enhance SON’s operational efficiency and also contribute to the overall industrial and economic development of Nigeria.(NAN)