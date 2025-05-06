SON issues MANCAP certificates to 80 companies in Kano

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has issued certificates of Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) to 80 companies operating in Kano, for meeting set production standards.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that most of the companies are producers of aluminum, bread, food products, interlock, rice, and investment companies, among others.

The Director of SON Kano region, Mr Albert Wilberforce,

who spoke at the event on Tuesday, said MANCAP ensures that all locally-manufactured products in the country conform to relevant Nigeria Industrial Standard (NIS) before presented for sale in the market or exported.

He said that MANCAP is saddled with the responsibility to ensure product quality, consumer safety, market competitiveness, as well as to contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth and consumer confidence.

“Your unwavering commitment to adhere to the minimum requirement to Nigerian Industrial Standard (NIS) is not only commendable, but also ensures safety and quality of products in our markets.

“The Federal Executive Council meeting said that the executive order, which is yet to be assented to by President Bola Tinubu, must come before any other things.

“For every government contracts to be done by Bureau of Public Procurement, Nigeria is going to be given priority and the law will be documented.

“If your product has Nigerian certificate, it will go international,” he said.

Wilberforce congratulated the recipients for their quest for quality and urged companies to key into MANCAP scheme for their growth.

“If you expand your companies, there will be more room for employment and with this, a lot of families will benefit from it.”

Responding on behalf of the recipients, Anthony Ifeayi, Quality Assurance Manager, Mamuda Group, thanked SON for the gesture.

He promised on behalf of other beneficiaries to continue to add value to their products. (NAN)