SON issues MANCAP certificates to 7 businesses in Kaduna

By Sani Idris

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), on Wednesday issued certificates of Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) to seven businesses in Kaduna.

MANCAP is a mandatory product certification scheme put in place by SON to ensure that all locally manufactured products conform to the relevant Nigerian industrial standards before they are presented for sale or exported.

The certificates issued were revalidation for four businesses while three were for certification.

Presenting the certificates to the business owners, the Director General of SON, Mr Farouk Salim, said they were aimed at the business owners’ assurance to the customers of the of quality of products they are consuming.

Salim, represented by the State Coordinator of SON in Kaduna, Mr Adamu Abukakar, added that the certificates were to ensure protection of customers’ health.

He said they were also meant to help the companies to get more profits because of the assurance of quality.

He explained that the revalidation was to assure people that the quality of products was maintained for more than three years with constant regulations and follow-up inspection on quarterly basis.

He called on other companies to key into the MANCAP programme, adding that it was for their best interest, while noting that there were sanctions for non compliance.

The director general further urged consumers to avoid products without MANCAP certification, and tasked them on reporting such products or companies without certification.

He assured the public or individuals who reported such products or companies to SON of their confidentiality.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed their joy for being recognised and issued certificates of Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme by SON.

Mr Saini Garba, the Production Manager of Basako Yoghurt and Soft Drinks, one of the revalidated products, said the certificate would go long way in boosting their profit.

He said that the certificate would encourage their customers to patronise them more.

“We are glad that SON recognised our hard work. Producing quality products for customers is our top concern. The certificate will boost our confidence and we will continue on that track,” Garba said.

Also, Mr Yusuf Daniel, representative of Yusbol Engineering Services, one of the revalidation beneficiary, said the certificate showed they had achieved an international standard.

“This will alert our customers that we are not cutting conners; our services are properly delivered and done in accordance with international standard.

“This means if you go beyond Nigeria and come across our services, you can judge it to be tested and trusted,” Daniel said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other products and services revalidated and certified were Deezor Pharmaceuticals LTD, Jafi Water Resources LTD. and Sururban Bakery.

Also certified and validated were Maigalkaka Investment LTD and Tower Galvanised Products Nig. LTD. (NAN)