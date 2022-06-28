SON issues MANCAP certificates to 12 companies in Kano

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) issued certificates of Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) to 12 companies operating in Kano on Tuesday.

The certificates were issued to the companies for meeting set production standards.

The companies are Aminu Dawaki Oil Ltd., Amarava Agro Process, Creative El-Matador, Continental Fertilizer Ltd., Joyreap Foods and Beverages Company and Kalamu Foods and Allied Industries.

Others are Prime Waves, Mafa Rice Ltd., Namalele Petrochemicals Ltd., Northern Nigeria Flour Mills, Shenzhen Global Services and Saura Rice Mills Ltd.

SON’s Director-General, Malam Faruk Salim, noted at the ceremony that MANCAP is a scientific approach to ensure that all steps in production complied with stipulated standards.

He said the issuance of the certificate was meant to ensure that all locally-made products complied with relevant national industrial standards prior to their being offered to consumers.

“This will create sanity and ensure safety of products offered for public consumption,’’ he said.

He warned that SON would withdraw the certificate from any company whose production standards fell below stipulation after the award of the certificates.

He urged Nigerians to always patronise SON-certified products as they were safer and gave value for money.

Such patronage, he said, would also boost the economy and create employment opportunities.

Salim was represented at the occasion by one of SON’s coordinators in Kano State, Alhaji Qassem Yahaya.

The MANCAP certificate is renewable after every three years.

In his remarks, Sambo Illiyasu, Director, Administration at the Kano State Consumer Protection Council said it would continue to partner with SON to encourage companies to produce standard products.

Representative of one of the companies who spoke on behalf of others, Malam Ibrahim Muhammed, thanked SON for the certificates and promised that the companies would continue to improve on product quality. (NAN)

