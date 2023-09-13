SON issues MANCAP certificates to 12 companies in Anambra

By Chimezie Anaso

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), on Monday issued Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certificates to 12 manufacturing companies in Anambra.

Malam Farouk Salim, the Director General, SON, presented the certificates to deserving companies at the Nnewi Area office of the organisation on Wednesday.

Salim, who was represented by Mr Mathias Bassey, the Director of Anambra Regional Operations of SON, congratulated the companies for subjecting themselves to regulatory standards and passing the tests.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the companies which received new certifications included Denco Foam Industries, Ngobros Nigeria, Nanco Oil/Gas, Mollas Choice Confectioneries and Roban Stores Ltd.

Firms that got revalidation were Promotex Industrial Chemical, Vecan Cable, Curtix Cable, Geolis Cable, High Class Food, Tummy Tummy Foods and Event Beverages Ltd.

Presenting the address of the Director General, Bassey said the event was significant as it marked the second time SON was presenting MANCAP certificates to deserving companies in Nnewi since the area office was created.

The DG urged the award winners to sustain the quality standards for which they were found worthy of the certificates, warning that they risked losing the approvals in the event of compromise.

He said the MANCAP certification qualifies them for global competitiveness and positions Nigeria to benefit more from the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

According to him, “this award does not come easy. It is painstaking and involves the dedication and commitment of the staff, and a thorough examination of the manufacturers’ processes.

“Quality is a benchmark, and SON as Nigeria’s apex bureau of standards, cannot compromise in its mandate hence it is consistently rewarding companies that have met the prescribed requirements for the award of MANCAP Certificate.

“With the establishment of AfCFTA, Nigeria cannot afford to be in the background, and so, manufacturers and service providers in the country must adhere strictly to standards and standardisation requirements as enunciated by SON to facilitate trade with other countries,” he said.

Bassey said standardisation was key to every sector of the Nigerian economy and that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) accounted for about 39.7 per cent of businesses in Nigeria, employing about 87.9 per cent of the nation’s workforce.

He said SON would continue to support the growth of SMEs through its standardization and quality assurance policies to make their products nationally and internationally competitive. (NAN)

