SON installs products quality testing equipment in Bauchi

August 17, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), , installed products quality testing equipment at the Bauchi Zonal Laboratory complex boost testing capacity of products in the .

The Director Laboratory Services, Dr Barth Okoko, disclosed this during the of the equipment, demonstration and training of staff in Bauchi.

He said the equipment would used for testing of products that could certified and confirmed of good quality.

Okoko explained that the of the equipment was the first of its kind in the since inception and most of the agricultural products were from the .

He said that “over the years, there was none of this nature that could test perishable products that could easily get damaged on transportation.

“The lack of testing caused a lot of losses mainly the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs ) that often get their products rejected in failing acceptable standard.”

According to him, laboratories are said to the bedrock of any establishment that is quality because it is through testing that a product can be confirmed to be of quality or not.

He emphasised that certification of products with the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) mark qualifies quality requirements of a product.

He urged stakeholders, particularly farmers, to take advantage of the equipment by bringing their products for test.

Earlier, Alhaji Adamu Abba, the SON Regional Coordinator, said the laboratory and the equipment would serve the East Zone and the entire respectively.

He noted that products from the North were hitherto sent to Lagos for testing, affecting their certification, adding that with the equipment, however, products would easily be tested and certified before going to markets.

He encourage MSMEs to improve their products through testing process.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,