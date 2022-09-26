SON impounds substandard, adulterated wines in Ebonyi

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has impounded substandard and adulterated alcoholic and non-alcoholic wines within the Abakaliki metropolis in Ebonyi.

This is contained in a statement by the Head of Public Relations, SON South-East Regional Operations, Mr Paul Iorkyaa, on Monday in Enugu.

Iorkyaa said that the enforcement activity was carried out on Sept. 22.

The SON enforcement operation led to the evacuation of several bottles of different brands of wines each within shops in Abakaliki with offenders sanctioned accordingly and other penalties to follow.

Iorkyaa said that the enforcement followed incessant complaints by members of the public on sighting foreign particles in wine bottles purchased in the state.

According to him, the raid, led by Ebonyi State Coordinator, Engr. Maryrose Ugwueche, was a follow-up on the general sensitisation programme held earlier on in the state.

He said the sensitisation programme was targeted at acquainting supermarkets on the requirements of NIS 506: 2006, Standard for Product Liability.

He said: “The supermarket owners and traders were educated on the implications of displaying substandard products and reiterated SON’s continuous efforts at ridding society of substandard products.

“The state coordinator also admonished consumers to desist from buying from unknown sources as they would be liable for any complaint if the producer or distributor is not traceable.”

Iorkyaa added that while SON remained highly committed to protecting consumers from being victims of fake and substandard products; it would surely sanction any defaulter found wanting in line with the ACT establishing the organisation.

The enforcement exercise led to the confiscation and evacuation of several bottles of different brands of suspected substandard and fake wines, namely: J&W Sparkling Red Grape Juice, Senac Tintoretto Miselleux Res Wine and Joven Capel Health Drink. (NAN)

