SON engages stakeholders in Ibadan on quality, safe products

By David Adeoye

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on Thursday in Ibadan, engaged relevant stakeholders dealing in electrical/electronic products on the need to ensure production of quality and safe products.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sensitisation engagement was held at PentonRise Event Hall, Bodija, Ibadan.

In his message, the Director-General of SON, Malam Farouk Salim, urged the stakeholders to thrive toward becoming major producers of products they were importing into the country.

Salim, represented by Mrs Talatu Ethan, the South-West Region Director of SON, said the engagement was to create awareness of SON’s products, its services and grants.

He urged all relevant stakeholders to partner with the agency to take Nigeria to higher level through production of quality and safe products.

According to him, this can be achieved by using available Nigerian Industrial Standards.

Salim said that Nigeria has everything that could make it major producer of all the products that we were importing.

“We have the raw materials, the skills, the brains, experts and so on, just that we find it to be very easy to import these products.

“But, we have to change our steps, because what will be the faith of our children coming behind, if we keep on importing.

“Or how do we build our nation? So, we have to start from somewhere and SON is ready to give necessary support.

“We have experts in whatever field, we should stop creating jobs for other nations, because by importing, we are building other nations’ economy, so let’s create jobs for our children.

“Electrical/electronics are key products, they are life endangering products.

“So, we from SON are not here just to focus on the manufacturers, because the dealers, distributors and agents too are important.

“Our mandate is for you to move from just a dealer to be manufacturers, that’s why SON is established, to encourage, support and work with you. We have all that is required to support you in production business,” he said.

The director-general maintained that the only way to stop dumping of substandard electrical products into the Nigeria markets was for stakeholders to work with SON.

“The role of SON, standardisation, quality assurance is for the stakeholders to be in business, to have access to international markets and to produce quality and safe products,” Salim said.

He commended all the participants for making themselves available for the sensitisation.

In his remarks, the SON Coordinator in Oyo State, Mr Adetoyi Adeyinka, said the meeting was to sensitise the stakeholders to let them know their responsibilities in curbing substandard electrical/electronic products in the markets.

Adeyinka said that it was not only the effort of SON to checkmate the menace, but that of all the stakeholders.

NAN also reports that two Guests Speakers, Dr Bolaji Sharafa from Usman DanFodio University in Sokoto State and Mr Achema Alewu, Head of SON Electrical Laboratory, presented papers during the occasion.

Sharafa’s presentation was entitled: “Building Electrical and Electronics sector through standardisation and quality assurance.”

Also, the second presentation by Alewu was, “Standards and Quality Assurance in the Fourth Industrial Revolution; Implementing the NIS on the Electrical and Electronic Industrial Sector.”

The speakers urged the stakeholders to play effective roles in curbing influx of substandard products into the Nigerian market.

Sharafa said that the stakeholders were enlightened on the need to support SON in tackling the problems of substandard electrical and electronic products.

According to him, Federal Government has created an agency to standardise and regulate the market in terms of electronics.

He urged the stakeholders to seek assistance and clarification from the agency “when purchasing the products from any suppliers.

“You will be saved because all these things could lead to litigation, closure of business and even, imprisonment, if you’re caught on the wrong side of the law.”

Two of the participants, Mr Henry Okeke and Charles Obasi, commended SON for organising the stakeholders’ meeting.

Okeke said they always sensitised their members on ways to detect substandard electrical products and how to do business devoid of fake products.

According to him, the general public, who are the end users should also desist from looking for cheaper products to avoid buying fake ones.

Obasi commended SON on all its all activities toward keeping to standards, adding that the agency had save millions of lives through its various programme and engagement.

NAN also reports that no fewer than 300 stakeholders participated in the engagement.(NAN)