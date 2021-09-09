SON distributes confiscated phones worth N100m to security agencies in Kano

Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has distributed confiscated phones and accessories worth N100 million to agencies Kano.

Speaking at the occasion, Director-General of SON, Malam Faruk Salim, said that the gesture was aimed at improving security, surveillance and communication the state.


Salim, represented by an official of SON, Murtala Malami,said that the gesture was also the organisation’s little way of supporting operatives the discharge of duties.

He said that the items, consisting of different brands of phones, chargers and earpieces, were confiscated the state some years back.

“The items did not meet Nigeria’s set standard and requirements. That was why our director-general directed us to distribute them to agencies,” he added.

While expressing the hope that the support would further the existing relationship between SON and the agencies, he restated the organisation’s commitment to ridding the country of substandard products.

Responding, the Commissioner of Police the state, Mr Samaila Dikko, commended the director-general for the support, assuring of his command’s readiness to help the organisation achieve its mandate.

Dikko also said that the police would continue to support the organisation its fight against fake and expired goods the state.

In separate remarks, the Director, Department of State Services the state, Hassan Muhammad and the NSCDC Commandant the state, Mr Abu Tambuwal, also appreciated SON for the gesture.

While promising to make judicious use of the phones, they expressed commitment to partnering with the organisation the fight against production and sales of unwholesome goods the state and the country general.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SON team visited the headquarters of the three agencies to distribute the 1,003 cartons of the confiscated items. (NAN)

