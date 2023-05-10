SON destroys substandard products worth N10m

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on Wednesday destroyed substandard products worth more than N10 million in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the substandard products include sugar, flour, brake fluids, toothpaste, red stone gum.

The products were destroyed at Kalibawa village in Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Director-General of the organisation, Mallam Farouk Salim, while destroying the products, urged the society to always inform SON of any products they bought that was not of standard.

The DG, represented by Assistant Director of the organisation, Jibrin Muhammad, said the organisation had followed necessary steps before destruction of the products as enshrined in the act of the organisation.

He urged the general public to support the organisation and make market place free of substandard products.(NAN)