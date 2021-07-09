SON destroys N8.7m worth of substandard products in Kaduna

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), on Friday destroyed substandard tyres, cement and cables worth N8.7million in Kaduna.

Mr Kazeem Muhammed-Yahya, the State Coordinator of SON disclosed this while destroying the products in Gonin Gora area of kaduna.

“What you have seen today are some substandard products that were confiscated as a result of our market survey operations.

“The bags of cement are re-bagged, the peddlers secure the branded bags and refill them. Tyres are life endangered products that can cause death and injuries when they expire”,he said.

He listed the items confiscated and destroyed to include 370 pieces of substandard tyres worth N4.7 million, 134 bags of cement valued at N1 million and 307 rolls of substandard cables worth N3 million.

He explained that all the products seized underwent testing to ascertain their quality before destroying them.

The coordinator added that the organisation was more concerned about eliminating substandard products from the market to saves lives, than prosecuting defaulters. (NAN)

