SON certifies 32 coys in Kaduna for conformity to standards

Mohammed Tijjani

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) certified 32 manufacturers in Kaduna State in six months for maintaining consistency in the quality of their products.

The Kaduna State The State Coordinator of SON, Mr Adamu Usman, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Kaduna.Usman said 40 products were citified.”These companies have displayed consistency in the quality of goods produced overtime to merit the SON certificate.”Upon assumption as the organisation’s coordinator in the state, we also received nine complaints on substandard products,” he said.

Usman listed products certified to include sachet, bottle water; rice, fertilizer, juice, yoghurt, bread, building blocks, among others.He also explained that SON has six basic technical departments which included textile leather, fruits and food technology, chemical technology, electrical and electronics, civil building and mechanical departments.”

The SON only deals with new items not tokumbo.”We appeal to manufactures to consult SON when they want to produce anything,” he said, adding that the organisation will render technical advice for their benefit and that of consumers.He noted that the organisation does not confiscate goods ordinarily without reasons.”We appeal to consumers to always obtain receipts and where necessary, buy products that have our logos,” Usman said.(NAN)

