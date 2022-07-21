SON certifies 2 indigenous companies in Plateau, says certificate can be withdrawn if…

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has awarded the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certification to two indigenous companies in Jos.

The SON Coordinator in Plateau, Mr Gambo Dimka, commended A.B.Chami Company Ltd. for being the first indigenous perfume company in the state to be MANCAP certified.

He similarly commended the management of Shardoc Bakery for getting certified by SON with the MANCAP certification.

He, however, warned the awardees to adhere to SON safety and security standards as their products could still be subjected to regular surveillance.

He also warned them that the MANCAP certificates could be withdrawn if their products failed to conform to the minimum standard or abused the rules on usage of the MANCAP logo.

Dimka, while presenting the certificate in Jos, said that the companies awarded the certificates were those which products passed the monitoring process and conformed to the Nigerian Industrial Standards.

He further cautioned them against using the logo and number on their other products that had not been certified.

Dimka advised the public to stop purchasing manufactured products without SON certification.

He pointed that such products without their certification were in the market illegally and could be detrimental to them since they had not met the requirements for quality and safety.

The state coordinator said that every product that had met the requirements of the Nigerian Industrial Standards was safe.

He also said that certified manufactured products imported into the country would carry the SONCAP logo.

According to him, the aim of the organisation is to ensure that all manufactured products comply with Nigeria Industrial Standard requirements before their introduction to the market.

The SON coordinator said that the action was to prevent dumping of unsafe and substandard products in the markets.

He said that this would also promote consumer confidence and global competitiveness of Nigerian goods and services.

Mr Michael Odeyale, the Managing Director of Shardoc Bakery, whose company is one of the awardees, assured SON that his company would adhere to the laid down standards to ensure that the certification isn’t retrieved.

Similarly, the Managing Director, A.B.Chami Company Ltd., Mr Ali Chami, assured SON that his company wouldn’t renege on its standards.(NAN)

