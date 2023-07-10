SON awards MANCAP certificates to 12 indigenous companies in Enugu

By Alex Enebeli

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on Monday awarded 12 Enugu based Companies its Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme Certificates (MANCAP) to ensure standardization.

The companies were Chiemek’s Bakery Ltd, Chucks Michael Ltd- producer of Early Joy Chin Chin, Point Industrial- maker of Boardmaster School Chalk, Sundry Market Ltd – Bakers Square Bread, Viroxy Nig Ltd -Viroxy Breads, Ify Bakery Ind.Ltd and Ebubedike Table Water.

Others are Vanrollz Co. Ltd- Maker of Treasure Tissue Papers, Uchenna Bakery, Ify Best Bakery, Stevozika Foods and Confectioneries, Diamond Nora Foods-producer of Nora Bread.

Speaking at the event in Enugu, the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim said that MANCAP policy was a trade facilitation scheme that would allow certified companies and brands do business easily in the country.

He said that it would also enable them compete fairly nationwide as well as across International Markets.

Salim, represented by the Coordinator of SON in Enugu, Mr Francis Onyeji, said that the award of MANCAP was in pursuant to the Organisation’s mandate in ensuring that Micro Small and Medium Enterprises comply fully with the Nigerian Industrial Standards to fit global competitiveness.

The DG said, “SON’s MANCAP certification is in line with its mandate of improving the totality of life through standardisation and quality assurance.

He said it would ensure that manufacturers and consumers alike get value for their investments and money respectively.

Salim said that SON’s commitment to its Quality Policy of providing Standards and Quality Assurance to all products, services, and processes in Nigeria was according to global best practices which also ensured continual improvement.

He said that it was only products that had consistently met the requirements of the relevant standard, that were certified to MANCAP and issued with a unique MANCAP Logo Number.

The DG said that the certificates would be valid for three years before revalidation, adding that, they were given the award because of their consistency and dedication.

While congratulating the companies, the DG warned that the certificates could be withdrawn, should the companies fail to maintain the requirements of the Nigerian Industrial Standards.

The Awardees in appreciation, pledged their commitment to always conform to the requirements of the standard, as well as strive for continuity for good quality products.

Rev. Aaron Aneke, the Managing Director of Uchenna Bakery, expressed gratitude to SON, for nurturing them to the point of certification, while promising to maintain standards at all times.

Also, the Managing Director of Ify Best Bakery, Mrs Catherine Ugwu, applauded and encouraged SON to continue assisting entrepreneurs, especially SMEs, to meet global best practices and pledged to put the certification award to good use. (NAN)

