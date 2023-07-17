Something Fishy In Our Waters

Dakuku Peterside

It is a scientific fact that water and oil do not mix, but in the complex

and complicated world of criminal enterprise, this natural law does

not apply. It is becoming evident that in Nigeria’s crude oil theft

industry , there is an inexplicable convergence of interest against

the interest of the country. This has gone on for too long , hurting

our economic calculations as a country.



A massive vessel, “MT Tura 11”, laden with 800 metric tonnes

(erroneously stated as 800,000 litres) of stolen crude oil, was

intercepted on Escravos Sea in Delta State by operatives of Tantita

Security Services Limited. They handed over the vessel to the

military Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Delta Safe troops.

The JTF personnel allegedly set the bunkering vessel ablaze on

Warri River after the ship’s captain confessed that the ship was

laden with crude oil. Could the recent arrest and subsequent setting

ablaze of a vessel used for oil theft be a case of a complex web of

organised economic crime or failure of law enforcement? The facts

of this case are as intriguing as the entire landscape of oil theft,

maritime crime, and environmental degradation in the Niger Delta.

This operation has caused considerable unease among

stakeholders in the oil and gas industry, maritime space, law

enforcement and ecological conservation activists. It raises a lot of

fundamental questions with no answers in sight.



First, is the burning or destruction of vessels transporting stolen

crude oil the best approach to fighting the crime? This entails

destroying evidence that would aid investigation and prosecution.

The hasty destruction of the oil theft vessel raises questions about

due process in the fight against what may be considered a complex

economic crime against the state. In every crime investigation

system and process, the instant destruction of evidence leaves a

trail of further suspicion.



There are elements of concealment of a wider crime that a more

thorough and discreet investigation will reveal. This vessel had

been arrested severally in connection with crude oil theft and

released. We are unaware of any arrest and prosecution connected

with these previous incidents. The JTF had, in October 2022,

destroyed a vessel, MT Deima, allegedly carrying stolen crude.

Burning vessels used for crude oil theft is now a common practice

and a pattern of a deterrent.

The Defence Headquarters’ defence to this noxious practice is a

certain executive order given by former President Olusegun

Obasanjo in 2003. However, in 2019, facilitated by Nigerian

Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigeria’s

National Assembly passed the Suppression of Piracy and Other

Maritime Offences Act (SPOMO Act), which provided the legal

framework to deal with this kind of issue, including provisions for

asset forfeiture and disposal of proceeds.



Second, will burning crude oil at sea not exacerbate the already

severe environmental degradation in the Niger Delta? Elementary

science has taught us that it will lead to air and marine pollution,

degraded mangroves, and oceans, and destroyed biodiversity and

vegetation.

In this instance, the burning of 800 MT of crude, if it took place, will

have far-reaching and long-lasting effects on the environment and

the communities dependent on it. The cleaning up of the

environment could take several weeks. While addressing the issue

of stolen crude should remain crucial, environmental protection

must remain a priority.



Third, on the issue of law enforcement, with multiple maritime

intelligence gathering technology available in the country, such as

Nigerian Navy’s “Falcon Eye”, NIMASA’s “C4i and NPA’s “C3i”, how

come none was able to detect a tanker vessel as big as MT Tura 11

or MT Deima? Does it not raise curiosity that it took a security

contractor rather than the Navy or other security agencies to

intercept and arrest the rogue vessel? Is this a case of conspiracy,

complicity or just abdication or dereliction of duty? When juxtaposed

with the allegation of Mujahid Asari Dokubo of a compromised

military, it calls for deep investigation, interrogation, and

introspection.

There are obvious vested interests, and things are unravelling. And

one wonders whether this operation has anything to do with the

N48 billion per annum pipeline surveillance and security contract. Is

there a “Wangerisation agenda” in the crude oil pipeline contract?



This incident provides an opportunity for a holistic review of our

approach to fighting oil theft in the country. The criminal violation in

oil theft has been a concern for years. This is despite the existence

and presence of the Navy in the suspected theatres. Getting to the

bottom of this criminal enterprise requires more than the arrest of

one errant vessel. It requires a thorough investigation to establish

the missing links between the arrested vessel and other activities in

the past. As we already know, oil theft is a major national economic

crisis that requires a deeper understanding and collaborative action

as a national priority.



A few issues are for consideration. Should we not consider asset

forfeiture and disposal instead of burning, which is barbaric, crude,

unhealthy and toxic? Have we considered recovery and

repurposing the stolen crude for legitimate use? What level of

interagency collaboration do we have in the fight against crude oil

thieves? From the overall layout of the narrative, it is obvious

something is fishy.



Crude oil theft is a significant challenge in Nigeria, and tackling it

requires a systematic and bespoke approach involving various

stakeholders. We need to articulate some strategies to address this

economic malady. Recognising that addressing crude oil theft

requires a multi-faceted and sustained effort involving government

agencies, law enforcement, communities, and international partners

is crucial. Combining these strategies with continuous monitoring,

evaluation, and adaptation of approaches can significantly reduce

crude oil theft in Nigeria. Some of these strategies are in place now,

but their functionality could be better since they have not eradicated

the scourge of oil theft in Nigeria. Efficient and effective

implementation is a crucial success factor.

Activities such as enhancing security measures in oil-producing

regions are crucial. This includes increasing patrols, establishing

dedicated security forces, and deploying technology such as

surveillance systems and drones to monitor pipelines and oil

infrastructure. Cooperation between the Nigerian Navy,NIMASA,

the Nigerian Police, and other security agencies is essential to

combat oil theft effectively. Besides, engaging with local

communities in oil-producing regions is vital for addressing the root

causes of crude oil theft. It is essential to create awareness about

the negative impacts of oil theft on the environment, economy, and

local livelihoods. Encouraging community members to report

suspicious activities and offering alternative sources of income can

help reduce the incentive for involvement in oil theft.



Also, protecting pipelines from tampering and illegal tapping is

crucial. Implementing technologies like pipeline monitoring systems,

pressure sensors, and leak detection systems can help promptly

identify and respond to unauthorised activities. Regular inspections

and maintenance of pipelines are necessary to ensure their integrity

and reduce vulnerabilities.

Furthermore, strengthening legal frameworks and imposing stricter

penalties for oil theft can act as a deterrent. Enforcing existing laws

and regulations effectively, prosecuting perpetrators, and

confiscating assets obtained through illegal activities can help

combat oil theft. Also, enhancing governance and promoting

transparency in the oil sector is essential to tackle oil theft.

Implementing measures to curb corruption, improve revenue

management, and ensure accountability in the oil industry can help

reduce opportunities for theft and illegal activities.



Collaboration is key to effectively addressing crude oil theft in

Nigeria. Collaborating with international partners to address the

transnational nature of oil theft is crucial. Sharing intelligence, best

practices, and technical expertise can help Nigeria in its efforts to

combat oil theft. Cooperation with neighbouring countries to prevent

smuggling and illegally exporting stolen oil is also important.

Collaboration between oil companies operating in Nigeria and

relevant industry associations is essential. These entities can share

information and collaborate on security measures, technology

implementation, and best practices to protect oil infrastructure.

Cooperation can include exchanging information on suspicious

activities and joint initiatives to address oil theft.

Besides, collaboration with technology providers specialising in

pipeline security, surveillance systems, and monitoring technologies

can significantly enhance efforts to tackle crude oil theft.



Finally, collaborating with financial institutions can help track and

disrupt the financial networks associated with crude oil theft.

Sharing information on suspicious transactions, implementing

stricter financial controls, and working together to freeze and seize

assets obtained through illegal activities can undermine the

profitability of oil theft operations.

Establishing platforms for regular communication, coordination, and

information sharing among these collaborating entities is important.



It is important to reiterate that strategies and actions of the past

have not worked, and this new administration must desist from

following them. Now is the time for a new bold approach to tackling

the menace of crude theft. The systems that allow such impunity

are entrenched and will be difficult to uproot. This calls for a

deliberate intervention from Nigeria’s highest point of leadership.

The President must send a clear message that he will not accept

the stealing of even a drop of our crude oil, and those behind such

atrocity must stop or face the wrath of the law no matter how highly

placed they are. It is a national embarrassment for news of crude oil

theft to pervade the local and international space. Nigeria must

protect its resources at all costs.

