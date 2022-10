By Hadiza Mohammed-Aliyu

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA Nigeria) has been impacting the

lives of women and girls in Borno through its intervention activities, Macauley Christian, the Fund’s

Humanitarian Coordinator/Head of Maiduguri Office, said.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Tuesday that the Fund’s activities —

empowerment and skill acquisition traning, psychosocial support to insurgency and Gender-Based Violence

(GBV) survivors are yielding fruitful results.

