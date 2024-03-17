Soludo’s Wife  launches organic garden competition in Anambra secondary schools

Wife of the Anambra State Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, on Saturday launched the organic garden competition in Anambra secondary schools to encourage children to learn more about food and farming.

Soludo, while addressing Healthy Living teacher ambassadors in Awka, said the organic garden competition would help teach children the importance of food and farming and its impact on their lives.

She described organic farming as a process that involves the use of natural food sources and nutrients for farming practices without fertilizer or other chemicals.

“This competition is part of the Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo campaign to achieve a culture of health consciousness, drive organic agriculture with emphasis on food safety and sustainable living.

“It will help our students learn valuable lessons about where their food comes from, the benefits of eating fresh and healthy foods, and how to care for the environment.

“Vegetable seeds will be distributed to schools and at the end of every term, schools with the three best gardens will be rewarded.

“Our children at a tender age will start to appreciate agriculture as an essential way of life and the need to be part of building solutions that foster healthy foods in the society,” she said.

Also speaking, Dr Afam Obidike, state’s Commissioner for Health, said the schools garden competition would increase student’s knowledge about the nutritional value of foods.

In her remarks, Prof. Nkechi Ikediugwu, Chairperson, Post Primary Schools Service Commission, said schools in the state would offer Health Living lecture every Wednesday after break to help students learn how to be healthy and grow into healthy adults.

The programme featured distribution of Okro, carrot, pepper, tomatoes, watermelon and cucumber seeds to the school teachers to begin the process of their school gardens.