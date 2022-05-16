Soludo’s visit to detained Nnamdi Kanu, step in the right direction – Human Rights Lawyer

Mr Paul Onuachalla, a United Kingdom-based Human Rights Lawyer, says the recent visit of Anambra Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a step in the right direction.

Onuachalla said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Awka that the move is capable of bridging the information gap between the agitators and politicians.

“Both agitators and politicians in the area are pushing for the same thing, but in different ways.

“The two groups want better government and enhanced living standard for the people,” he said.

He said though the agitators had demanded for referendum in the past, their position should be narrowed to demand for inclusiveness and true democracy.

Onuachalla said there was the need for the federal government to heed to the request for Kanu to speak out on the ongoing sit-at-home order, kidnapping and killings in the South-East which are attributed to his group.

“If he is allowed to make his position known, that might help to nip the problem in the bud.

“I personally know Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and I have advised him on a number of issues. I, however, do not believe that he would be in support of any activity that would cripple socio-economic activities in the South-East.

“If my opinion would count, let the federal government allow him access to speak with the media as well as grant him freedom to tackle some of these problems which is adversely affecting Igbo people,” he said.

Onuachalla said it is becoming evident that some infiltrators were behind the breakdown of law and order in the South-East, now being attributed to Kanu’s group.

“For instance, Kanu’s matter is coming up on May 18, and people who claimed they are for Kanu are calling for three days sit-at-home starting from May 16.

“If you also match the position of this group with the attacks in Idemili North Local Government Area, Onitsha and Umunze areas today, you will appreciate the fact that some people are using Kanu’s name for sinister motives,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

